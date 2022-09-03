Watch CBS News
Police investigating shooting in Ridley Park, Delaware County

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Delaware County. They were called to North Swarthmore Avenue in Ridley Park just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say it's likely a domestic incident, and did not say the extent of the victim's injuries.

No arrests have been made but investigators don't believe there is a threat to the public.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 6:10 PM

