Police investigating shooting in Ridley Park, Delaware County
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Delaware County. They were called to North Swarthmore Avenue in Ridley Park just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say it's likely a domestic incident, and did not say the extent of the victim's injuries.
No arrests have been made but investigators don't believe there is a threat to the public.
