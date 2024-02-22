Watch CBS News
SEPTA says Amtrak redirected a Regional Rail train to a dead track in Philadelphia

By Joe Brandt, Howard Monroe

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Riders aboard a SEPTA train headed into Philadelphia were stuck Thursday morning after the car was routed to the wrong track, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

Dave Ferguson, CBS Philadelphia's fleet manager, reported he was on a train on the Wilmington/Newark Line that came to a stop on the tracks somewhere in Southwest Philadelphia.

Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesperson, said Amtrak routed a Regional Rail train to a dead track that was not receiving power.

This disabled the train and stopped it, as riders saw Amtrak trains speeding by on neighboring tracks.

All 250 passengers were then moved to a rescue train sent down the tracks to get them to their destination, 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

We asked SEPTA if this has any connection to the cellular service outage we've been reporting involving carriers like AT&T. Busch said he does not believe these are connected but SEPTA is looking into it.

We've reached out to Amtrak for comment and are waiting to hear back. This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 8:44 AM EST

