AT&T, other cell service providers having outages, customers report

Customers of numerous U.S. cell service providers were reporting outages early Thursday morning, according to the website Downdetector.com, which tracks such reports. AT&T had by far the most, with more than 30,000 customers telling Downdetector they had no service.

Customers of T Mobile, Verizon, UScellular and Consumer Cellular were also reporting issues.

The reports of outages appear to have started at around the same time, shortly after 3 a.m. EST, Downdetector said, appeared to be waning some three hours later, then picked up again and were nearing 39,000 at 7 a.m. EST.

Some municipalities were experiencing difficulties with 911 service.

There was no word on the source of the problems.

CBS News has reached out to all the major carriers for comment.

