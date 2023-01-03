Authorities investigate deaths of 2 people in Chester Heights

2 found dead after wellness check at their Pa. home

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police tell CBS3 they are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home in Delaware County.

Authorities received a call Monday night from someone asking them to check on the homeowners on Highland Drive in Chester Heights.

When state police arrived at the house, they found two people dead inside.

An investigation is underway.