Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities investigate deaths of 2 people in Chester Heights

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 found dead after wellness check at their Pa. home
2 found dead after wellness check at their Pa. home 00:21

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police tell CBS3 they are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home in Delaware County. 

Authorities received a call Monday night from someone asking them to check on the homeowners on Highland Drive in Chester Heights. 

When state police arrived at the house, they found two people dead inside. 

An investigation is underway. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 9:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.