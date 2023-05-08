Richard Nicoletti trial: No verdict for ex-cop seen pepper spraying protestors on I-676

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The trial of a former Philadelphia SWAT officer accused of pepper spraying protestors on I-676 ended in a mistrial Monday after jurors could not come to a verdict.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President, John McNesby issued a statement Monday saying: "The double-standard of justice continues with DA Larry Krasner. He refuses to hold accountable the dozens of unlawful protesters and offenders who looted our great city, yet he works overtime to demonize a decorated, police officer for doing his job under very difficult conditions. The FOP and its members will continue its unwavering support of Officer Nicoletti."

Richard Nicoletti, 35, faced simple assault and other charges after deploying pepper spray in the faces of protestors along the Vine Street Expressway back in 2020.

Nicoletti said he was just following orders, however, prosecutors argued the use of force was not necessary.

Philadelphia police guidelines also state that pepper spray should not be used on people who are peacefully protesting.

The big question the jury was tasked with deciding at the trial was whether Nicoletti's actions were justified in the few moments he was captured on camera. In the end, the jurors could not agree.

"They have not presented to you anyone who said Richard Nicoletti did anything but his job," Nicoletti's defense attorney Fortunato Perri Jr. said. "He's not a criminal."

Assistant District Attorney Brian Collins had the final word and told the jury: "We're talking about that one moment if that use of force is immediately necessary in that moment...You know it absolutely was not."

La Salle University's Criminal Justice Chair, Charles Gallagher, weighed in on the incident. Gallagher is not associated with Nicoletti's trial but has served as an expert witness on civil rights cases.

"I don't think there's any police manual where the officer's training involves spraying someone and then walking up and pulling down a mask and spraying them deliberately in the eye and the mouth," said Gallagher.

The day of protests began with a peaceful rally for criminal justice and police reform at City Hall and a march through the city. Protestors were demonstrating against racial inequities and police brutality following the murder of George Floyd.

Some of the crowd eventually made their way onto I-676 during the evening rush hour but were later broken up when the city deployed tear gas.

Before breaking for the weekend, two jurors were dismissed on Friday, however, it was not clear why, as deliberations are discussed in secret.

The City of Philadelphia reached a $9.25 million settlement in March with the protestors involved in the incident.