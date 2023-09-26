Richard Englert returning as Temple University president following loss of JoAnne Epps

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former Temple University president is stepping back into the role as the school weathers a sudden loss.

The university's Board of Trustees appointed Richard Englert as Temple's transitional president on Tuesday, saying he will carry on the work that the late President JoAnne Epps started "and provide a steady hand of leadership while the search for Temple's next chief executive continues."

Epps, 72, died suddenly last week after becoming ill at a memorial service for a historian. A former federal prosecutor and dean of the Beasley School of Law, Epps was said to be a "calming force" at the university. Her loss was particularly felt in the legal community.

"During this time of deep sorrow, we are immensely grateful to Dr. Englert for answering the call, as he always has, to lead the Temple community forward," Mitchell L. Morgan, chair of the Board of Trustees, said in a letter to the community.

In a vigil last week at the university's Bell Tower, Englert paid tribute to Epps, noting she displayed humility, brilliance, warmth and compassion, kept to her faith and often said "God is good."

"JoAnne Epps was small in stature, but she had broad shoulders and an even bigger heart," Englert said. "She had the knack of being able to inspire all of us to higher levels."

Englert was Temple's 11th president, serving from 2016 to 2021 after the resignation of Neil Theobald. The university hired Jason Wingard, the school's first Black president, to succeed Englert.

Englert then continued as chancellor.

He first came to Temple in 1976 as an assistant to the dean in the College of Education.

Morgan's letter says the search for the next president should be completed in the spring of 2024.

Englert sent a statement to the Temple community on Tuesday morning.