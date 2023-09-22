Late Temple president JoAnne Epps' funeral arrangements announced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University is laying JoAnne Epps to rest in a ceremony next Friday at the Liacouras Center on North Broad Street.

Epps, a longtime presence at the university, died suddenly Tuesday after becoming ill during a memorial service for historian Charles Blockson.

Her loss was devastating for the university community, and the Board of Trustees met this week to discuss the future of its leadership.

Epps was serving as acting president while the university searched for a permanent hire. She put off her retirement and stepped into the role after the resignation of Jason Wingard.

She was the former dean of the Beasley School of Law and also served as executive vice president and provost from 2016 to 2021.

Two viewings will be held, the university said on X. The first is Thursday, Sept. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be on Friday, Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A final celebration of life will take place Friday immediately after the second viewing.

Complimentary parking will be offered in The Liacouras Center Garage and the 15th Street lot. Questions and requests for ADA and other special accommodations can be emailed to rsvp@temple.edu.

Black drapes were hung around campus in honor of Epps.