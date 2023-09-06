Watch CBS News
Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann accused of underpaying employee in 2017

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York state suing Gilgo Beach murders suspect for unpaid wages case
New York state suing Gilgo Beach murders suspect for unpaid wages case 00:35

NEW YORK -- New York state is suing Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann.

The state alleges he owes nearly $70,000 for not paying an employee.

According to the lawsuit, the worker at Heuermann's architectural firm in Manhattan was underpaid by nearly $21,000 between 2017-2018.

Penalties and interested have been added to the original amount.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to charges he killed three women whose remains were found in 2010 along a stretch of Gilgo Beach.

