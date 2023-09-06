Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann accused of underpaying employee in 2017

New York state suing Gilgo Beach murders suspect for unpaid wages case New York state suing Gilgo Beach murders suspect for unpaid wages case 00:35

NEW YORK -- New York state is suing Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann.

The state alleges he owes nearly $70,000 for not paying an employee.

According to the lawsuit, the worker at Heuermann's architectural firm in Manhattan was underpaid by nearly $21,000 between 2017-2018.

Penalties and interested have been added to the original amount.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to charges he killed three women whose remains were found in 2010 along a stretch of Gilgo Beach.