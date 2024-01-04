Officials confirm shooting at high school in Perry, Iowa; injuries unknown
PERRY, Iowa — Authorities in Iowa have responded to a shooting at a high school outside of Des Moines.
Dallas County officials confirm there has been a shooting at Perry High School. There is no word yet on injuries.
A news conference is set for 10 a.m. by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.
KCCI reports that Thursday was the school's first day back after the holiday break. Classes are canceled for the day.
Perry is located about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Details are limited, so check back for more.
