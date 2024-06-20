Nationwide arrest warrants issued for 2 men accused of shooting 11-year-old boy in Allentown, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Nationwide arrest warrants were issued Thursday morning for two men in connection with shooting an 11-year-old boy in Allentown last week, Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca and District Attorney Gavin Holihan said.

Renee Brown Jr., 20, and Jahliel Branford, 18, were charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide in a shooting on June 13 in the area of North Nagle and Allen streets. They also face related gun charges.

Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous and police urge anyone to call 911 if they get in contact with Brown Jr. and Branford.

Details of the incident are limited because the danger to witnesses is crucial to the investigation, according to the release.

During the investigation, information revealed both Brown Jr. and Branford were armed, both were at the crime scene and both shot at the 11-year-old boy, authorities said. Shell casings were found from two guns -- a .22-caliber semi-automatic and a 45-caliber semi-automatic. Police believe both guns were possessed illegally.

The 11-year-old boy is still in the hospital and police believe he wasn't targeted.

"We will continue to listen to citizens' concerns and we thank them for coming forward with tips that helped us charge these defendants," authorities said in the release. "Without the cooperation of our community, we would not be here today with two arrest warrants in our hands."