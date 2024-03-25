Man fatally shot by police in Reading: Berks County DA

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was fatally shot by police in Reading on Monday morning, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said.

The DA's office identified the man as 50-year-old Damon Stern.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Windsor Street just after 3:30 a.m. Police responded to the home for the report of a "suicidal man armed with a knife," according to the DA's office.

After two officers met Stern at the front door of the home, the DA's office said he "quickly advanced toward officers while holding a large knife."

The DA's office said Stern "ignored repeated commands" by the officers to drop the knife, but as got closer, one of the officers shot him.

Stern was pronounced dead at Reading Hospital shortly after arriving, according to the DA's office.

No police officers were injured during the shooting.

The incident is under investigation.

