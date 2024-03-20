Man accused of starting fight that led to 2022 South Street mass shooting sentenced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Rashaan Vereen, a man who investigators said started a fight that led to a mass shooting on South Street two years ago, has now been sentenced, according to court documents.

Vereen, 36, will face nine to 23 months in prison after being found guilty of simple assault, the records say.

Investigators previously told CBS News Philadelphia that Vereen started a fight in front of Rita's Italian Ice that led to the June 4, 2022, shooting near the 200 block of South Street.

Three people were killed and 11 were injured in the shooting. The sounds of gunshots sent crowds running on a warm spring night and changed how police patrolled.

In 2022, police said there was a fight between two men who pulled out guns and shot each other. That led to a group of people down the street to fire in the direction where the gunshots came from - despite there being hundreds of bystanders nearby.

Two teenagers were charged with murder in the shooting. Vereen was later found guilty of simple assault, conspiracy to commit simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The charges also include a mandatory term of probation after release from prison.

Vereen was taken into custody outside his home in South Philadelphia two days after the shooting.