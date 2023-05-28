Watch CBS News
Roxborough High School student killed in SEPTA bus shooting laid to rest

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Roxborough High School student killed in SEPTA bus shooting remembered
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager who was shot and killed on a SEPTA bus this week was laid to rest Saturday.

Family and friends gathered Saturday morning to remember 15-year-old Randy Mills.

He was a ninth grader at Roxborough High School.

Police say an argument led to the shooting late Wednesday night on the 23 bus in Germantown. They have released an image of the alleged gunman.

The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Since this incident, SEPTA has added plainclothes officers to as many routes as possible.

