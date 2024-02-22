Ram spotted in Mount Laurel, New Jersey: police
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- First, a horse was seen galloping on I-95 in Philadelphia. Now, a ram is on the loose in South Jersey.
Police said the ram was spotted around 4:30 p.m. in Mount Laurel.
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the ram's owner. They said to contact dispatch at 856-234-8300 or email commentspd@mountlaurelpd.org if you see the ram.
The horse that was spotted in Philly earlier this week was eventually corralled by police in Port Richmond.
The horse escaped from a stable at the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club in Strawberry Mansion.
The nonprofit thanked the community for expressing concern about the horse and said it was "safe, healthy and unharmed."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.