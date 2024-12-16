Rain gives way to a warm, sunny Tuesday in the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Rainy week, up and down temps continue in Philadelphia

There could be a few trailing isolated showers early in the commute Tuesday morning along with areas of fog, but all that will clear out quickly and give way to partly sunny conditions through Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure may briefly nose in late Tuesday into early Wednesday, which looks to bring high temperatures to near or at 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Our third system of the week will arrive Wednesday. Models are a bit split on arrival time — it may be as early as Wednesday afternoon, but more likely this will hold off until Wednesday evening, producing rain overnight into very early Thursday morning.

While this again looks like rain for the city and suburbs, it may end as a round of snow for the Poconos, and will then be followed by another round of cold air. In fact, next weekend looks to be the coldest air so far of the season, with many areas struggling to get out of the 20s — for highs!

Stay with the NEXT Weather team as we continue to track the rain, the snow (for some!) and the up and down temperatures.

7-day forecast

Tuesday: High of 60, low of 45, early morning shower

Wednesday: High of 54, low of 35, late rain returns

Thursday: High of 46, low of 39, sunny and colder

Friday: High of 43, low of 32, a sprinkle or flurry?

Saturday: High of 36, low of 31, cold but sunny

Sunday: High of 28, low of 19, coldest day so far

Monday: High of 32, low of 17, sunny and cold