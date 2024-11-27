Rain gives way to sun in Philadelphia region on Thanksgiving. Here's the weather forecast.

Rainy start to the Thanksgiving holiday in the Philadelphia area, followed by a cold weekend

Thanksgiving day will be the tale of two different weather types in the Philadelphia region — rain in the morning, sun and breeze in the afternoon.

Now to the details: Scattered showers develop after 3 a.m., creating a wet start to Thanksgiving. Periods of a steady and chilly rain are likely through early afternoon with totals between half an inch and 1 inch of rain. There may be a period of snow or a rain/snow mix in the Poconos with 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow in the highest elevations. There is a NEXT Weather Alert for Thanksgiving through midafternoon due to the impacts of the rain on travel by road and air.

Black Friday shopping will be chilly but dry across the entire area with highs in the mid-upper 40s. Friday night, bitterly cold Arctic air arrives from Canada. This will be the coldest air of the season and the coldest since last winter.

A second NEXT Weather Alert is in place for the weekend due to this blast of cold air.

Despite sunshine, the highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the mid to upper 30s with wind chills below freezing all day and night. Speaking of nights, the morning lows will dip into the 20s for the entire area, including the city. Be sure to winterize the outdoor pipes and make special preparations for any pets with a warm place to stay and fresh water that can't freeze over. Even with their warm fur they are not used to this cold either.

The month of December and the start of Meteorological Winter begins Sunday.

Next week is looking sunny, cool and dry with highs reaching the low 40s. The NEXT Weather Team will keep you updated on any changes ahead.

Here is the current travel forecast so you can plan and prepare:

On Thanksgiving (Thursday),the rain should end by late day. Roads will be wet, and delays are possible at the airport.

Friday will dry out, possibly a few snow showers in the Poconos. Mostly sunny and cooler. Travel should be clear.

Saturday and Sunday will be the coldest of the season with much of the area in the upper 30s during the day and dipping to the 20s at night. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s all weekend. It will also be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds both days. Travel should be clear for anyone heading home.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert, high of 50, low of 42.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 48, low of 35.

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert, cold, high of 38, low of 28.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert, cold, high of 39, low of 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 40, low of 26.

Tuesday: Sunny and cold, high of 41, low of 27.

Wednesday: Staying chilly, high of 39, low of 27.

