New design planned for Radnor Township overhead warning system to prevent bridge strikes

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Radnor Township is upgrading its overhead warning system to prevent collisions at a site notorious for bridge strikes.

Installed in February, the warning system lets drivers know when to stop and turn around if their truck is too tall for the 10-foot-10-inch clearance.

In the last six months, drivers have knocked down the dangling sign that displays the clearance 15 times, according to Radnor Township Engineer Steve Norcini.

"It is a breakaway sign," Norcini said. "The sign falls in the street, our public works crews had plenty of inventory but really couldn't keep up, and it was a maintenance hassle to have this happen all the time."

The township is now working to install a larger sign that won't get hit.

"From that sign will hang more or less what look like tubes or pipe from a chain," Norcini said. "So when an overheight truck comes, it will strike those hanging tubes on a chain. They don't rip off, and the sign stays in place."

In the past, the township was averaging 10 bridge strikes a year at this location. Norcini said since the warning system was installed, only two trucks have hit the bridge.

"The new and improved system can only get it better so maybe we can get to that 0 incidents, which would be awesome," Jamie Cummings, co-owner of autobody shop Euro Coachworks, said.

The upgrade should be complete in September.