Temple University student reporting on Queen Elizabeth's death live from London for college's TV show

LONDON (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II's four children, including King Charles III, walked silently as a hearse carried her coffin through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh on Monday. The route is known as the Royal Mile.

The queen's coffin was draped in a red and yellow flag, known as the Royal Standard of Scotland.

It was carried to St. Giles Cathedral, so the public could pay their respects.

On Tuesday, the queen's coffin will be flown to London to lie in state for four days.

Follow #JimsJourney as our Jim Donovan will be reporting live from various locations in England throughout the week. He was on vacation in London when the queen died last week and has since provided us with daily updates from Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. Jim is not the only Philadelphian covering the story from London.

Chris Berger, a student at Temple University, has been speaking with people since the queen's death and bringing it to Temple University's television station.

Berger is a Temple senior who was studying in Rome when news broke that the queen died.

"I got a text, 'Hey, do you mind going to London?'" Berger recalled.

He doesn't have a lot of reporting experience, but he did have experience on Temple Update, the college's TV news show. He told us about the people he's spoken with thus far.

"When I asked them how they felt about what was happening, these are people who are bringing bouquets, flowers, a bunch of Paddington bears, and marmalade sandwiches to Green Park for the memorial of the queen, so people had a very emotional connection to the queen," Berger said.

Christ shot a video of the piles of flowers and mementos that were left behind. He said talking with people you get a sense of how much impact she had.

"Even if they had never met her, even if they had just watched her Christmas addresses on TV, people are attached to her," Berger said.

Chris bought copies of the Sunday Times newspapers to bring home.

"Just seeing the power of the newspaper here is just amazing," Berger said.

One of the people Chris talked to say the queen gave her life for us and we need to pay respects.