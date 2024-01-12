Quaker Oats recalls more granola products due to salmonella risk

Quaker Oats is expanding a prior recall to include additional cereals, granola bars and snacks sold across the U.S. because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled products are sold throughout the 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan, Quaker Oats said in a notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. See here for a full list of the recalled items, including those listed in an initial recall in mid-December.

Salmonella can cause serious illness if it enters the bloodstream, especially in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. The organism causes an estimated 1.3 million infections in Americans every year, resulting in an average of more than 26,000 hospitalizations and 420 deaths, CDC data shows.

Symptoms of infection usually occur within 12 hours to three days after eating contaminated food and include diarrhea, fever, nausea and abdominal cramps.

The recall includes Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, Cap'n Crunch Bars and select Cap'n Crunch cereals and oatmeal, Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast cereals and Quaker Oatmeal Squares, Gamesa Marias Cereal, Gatorade Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bars, Munchies Munch Mix, and snack boxes that include these products, according the the Chicago-based company, a division of PepsiCo.

The recall does not include Quaker Oats, Quaker Instant Oats, Quaker Grits, Quaker Oat Bran, Quaker Oat Flour and Quaker Rice Snacks.

Consumers are urged to check their pantries for the recalled products and dispose of them. Additionally, consumers with any of the recalled products can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.com for additional information or product reimbursement.