Protest over racially charged video planned at Philadelphia Catholic school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A protest is planned Wednesday after the release of a racially charged video that showed a Philadelphia Catholic school student spray painting another student's face black and making racist remarks.

The video at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls has families concerned. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is trying to pinpoint who is behind the video, but officials believe it shows St. Hubert students, and that students from the school posted it on social media.

CBS News Philadelphia has blurred the video because it contains juveniles and contains offensive language.

In the video, you can hear two female students laughing and saying phrases including "you're a Black girl," "know your roots, it's February," "you're nothing but a slave" and "I'm Black and I'm proud."

After the video surfaced, the Archdiocese and the school's principal released a statement, saying in part: "We view racism as a mortal sin. There is no place for it in our hearts and minds and there is no tolerance for such behavior at Saint Hubert's."

"Please be assured that this matter is being actively investigated," the statement continued. "All those responsible will be disciplined appropriately in accordance with our school handbook."

According to its website, St. Hubert is the largest Catholic girls' school in the city, drawing students from Philadelphia, the surrounding counties in Pennsylvania and South Jersey.

The protest is expected to begin around 8:30 a.m.