New interactive tool allows Philadelphians to monitor neighborhood needs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia has a new tool to monitor the needs of the city's neighborhoods.

ProgressPHL is an interactive dashboard that tracks and evaluates whether the city is making good decisions regarding resources.

The city's controller's office says the dashboard is designed to help all residents reach their full potential.

The dashboard uses the Social Progress Index, according to its website.

"The Philadelphia SPI measures resident wellbeing using a set of indicators that cover small geographic regions across the city. These indicators provide granular and detailed information about what is going on in each of Philadelphia's neighborhoods," the website reads. 

There are maps and a database -- you can break down the city by neighborhood tract.

"The regions, which are smaller than the typical neighborhood, cover areas that have populations ranging from about 1,000 to 9,000 people, with an average population of about 4,000."

Every city department and agency can use the tool to understand needs specific to neighborhoods.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 12:29 PM

