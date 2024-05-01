Pro-Palestinian encampment enters Day 7 on University of Pennsylvania's campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pro-Palestinian protesters continued to show their support for Palestine in the Israel-Hamas war as the encampment on the University of Pennsylvania's campus enters Day 7 on Wednesday.

Penn student Eliana Atienza is among the protesters living inside the encampment.

"Being here by day seven is a testament to our community power. The fact that we are still here. We are still organizing and advocating for the cause. That is a testament to our power," she said.

Ben Messafi, a Penn student who is also Jewish, said he is disappointed the university has yet to remove the protesters from campus.

"This is not an environment that we want to be in. We don't feel safe. We don't feel supported by the administration," Messafi said.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and City Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier visited with protesters. The two city leaders got a first-hand look at the encampment.

"They have a right to protest. They have a right to free speech," Gauthier said.

Krasner and Gauthier both said their goal is for the protest to stay peaceful. They hope the university and organizers of the protests can engage in meaningful conversation to come up with a reasonable resolution.

"We don't have to do stupid. What we should be doing is upholding our tradition by being a welcoming inviting city where we people say things even if other people don't like them," Krasner said.

Their visit follows moments of tension Wednesday afternoon. Police officers removed pro-Palestinian signs and cut zip ties along the barricades.

Also, an unidentified man was taken into custody after he was seen spraying an unknown liquid around the encampment.

Right now, it's unclear what the liquid was.