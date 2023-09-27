Princeton High School's soccer team stood in solidarity with WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich

Could there be a prisoner swap with Russia for jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich?

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) -- Princeton High School boy's soccer team stood in solidarity in honor of jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, an alumnus of the New Jersey public school.

Gershkovich is being held on espionage charges in Russia and has been in custody for the last six months.

The journalist was arrested by Russian Secret Service on March 29 while he was in Yekaterinburg. He is currently being held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison.

But on Tuesday night Princeton High School's boys soccer team honored Gershkovich on its home turf before a match against Notre Dame High School.

Gershkovich played soccer for the Tigers from 2006 to 2009. He even helped his team win a state championship team in 2009.

Former teammates of Gershkovich attended Tuesday's match along with former head soccer coach Wayne Sutcliffe.

The Wall Street Journal provided t-shirts that players warmed up in that read #IStandWithEvan.

A Wall Street Journal employee and friend of Gershkovich, Ken Brown spoke before the match.

"I hope we do two things today. That is to raise attention and also we have great pictures and we're going to have stories about Evan's high school and Evan's old team wearing the t-shirts," Brown said. "And we're going to send them to him. And that should really lift his spirits at a time he probably when he needs it the most."

The school plans to continue to honor Gershkovich at their homecoming festivities on October 13.