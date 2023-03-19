Princeton and Penn State fans react to March Madness games

PRINCETON, N.J (CBS) -- It was a rollercoaster of emotions for Princeton and Penn State fans Saturday. For Princeton fans, the ride through March continues.

The celebration was at Winberie's restaurant near campus after the big win.

"It's great to see how far the Tigers can go," Brian Nguyen said. "I hope they go to the Final Four and win it all."

"It's crazy and I watched the women's game last night and to see both of them advance it just has so much hope and promise for the university," Amy Castellano said. "It's great for athletics."

Many college basketball fans spent Saturday night watching the NCAA tournament inside Bar-Ly in Chinatown as the Princeton Tigers pulled off another stunning upset.

"To see this on a national stage, it's been incredible so it's phenomenal," Nguyen said.

High hopes are also in Nittany Nation on Saturday night.

"Penn State deserves it," Ariel Loevy said. "They played so well this season and I know state college is going insane because they are huge sports fans."

Penn State fans were still talking about their win in round one over Texas A&M.

"I feel terrible that we stole this," Andrew Stuardi said. "Texas A&M vs Texas. I know they were looking forward to that rivalry, but I'm happy we get to take that spot tonight."

With no Philadelphia teams playing during March Madness, Princeton and Penn State have certainly been giving local college hoops fans someone to cheer for.

"Them getting this far, I love it," Louis Maiorano said.

March Madness continues Sunday on CBS Philadelphia.

Pittsburg Panthers and Xavier Musketeers match up at 12:10 p.m. followed by Kentucky vs. Kansas State at 2:40 p.m. and wraps up with Michigan State and Marquette at 5:15 p.m.