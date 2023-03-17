All eyes on Princeton women's basketball after upset win against Arizona

All eyes on Princeton women's basketball team after men win against Arizona

All eyes on Princeton women's basketball team after men win against Arizona

PRINCETON, N.J (CBS) -- After an upset win by the Princeton men's basketball team against two-seed Arizona Thursday, all eyes are now on the women's team. The 10th seed tips off at 10 p.m.

There's a buzz in Princeton, New Jersey, and it's not just from the construction on Nassau Street. Princeton University men's and women's basketball is the conversation dominating the day at the Princeton University store.

"It's just as exciting for us as it is for them," Joette Leamon, director of the Princeton University stores, said. "We feel like we're part of the team."

Angelo Inglisa lives in Pittsburgh but says he had to swing by to pick up Tiger swag while in Mercer County.

"Just want to celebrate Princeton winning," Inglisa said. "Was actually born here. It's always fun when a local team wins."

Renee Hulsmann, too, stopped in for some new gear. She admits she doesn't know the ins and outs of March Madness but her husband and kids are excited about the upset win and looking forward to the women's first-round game.

"We actually have friends visiting," Hulsmann said. "They love basketball."

Since the men won last night, Leamon says the store saw an explosion in online sales. Many of these came from out-of-state and will be shipped overnight.

"Yesterday was just unbelievable," Gary Pitkofsky said. "Watching them beat Arizona tremendous accomplishment."

Heading into the women's first-round game Friday and men's second-round game Saturday, Inglisa says it best.

"Never count out the little guy," Inglisa said. "The little guy is always great."

Princeton women's basketball plays North Carolina State with tipoff at 10 p.m.

Men's basketball is back for the second round against Mizzou Saturday at 6:10 p.m.