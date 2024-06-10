Meet the "hope bringer" going above and beyond for Philadelphian's battling addiction

Meet the man going above and beyond for Philadelphian's battling addiction: "He's a hope bringer"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood, a local receptionist is connecting with those looking for hope.

Preston Wells is the receptionist at Gaudenzia's substance and drug treatment facility, located at 1300 Spring Garden Street. While his most important task is buzzing people into the building, after that buzz is where his job becomes much more personal.

"They come through this door multiple ways. Some come in handcuffs, some come from hospitals, some voluntarily walk in. They are all treated the same," Preston said.

Preston Wells, a receptionist at Philadelphia's Gaudenzia substance and drug treatment center CBS Philadelphia

Chief of Staff Patricia McKernan said just last year, Gaudenzia treated more than 15,000 people with drug addictions. McKernan said the hardest step is the first step – walking through the door.

"Preston may call himself a receptionist, but he's a hope bringer. If there is someone walking down the street who needs help and Preston sees them, he is that person who says, 'Why don't you come in?'" McKernan said.

Twenty years ago, Preston's brother George Ange was just 18 years old and a professional boxer.

George's last fight in the ring was Oct. 14, 1971. He then fell into the throws of addiction, a grim reality that impacts many people on Philadelphia's streets.

Twice a week, Preston and his family would visit a drug rehabilitation home at the corner of 19th and Tioga streets in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section.

CBS News Philadelphia reporter Wakisha Bailey and Preston Wells CBS Philadelphia

"I see what it can do for you if you are able to put the work in," Preston said.

Feeling the love his family was given, Preston vowed to do the same for others, so he applied and was hired.

Preston goes to work every day just before 7 a.m. It's a job he loves that started with the love his brother was given.

Ultimately, George got better. He now works as a psychotherapist at New Life Community Health. In his office, George keeps a picture of himself during the early days of his recovery.

George Ange CBS Philadelphia

Now Preston's motto and advice to families who have loved ones fighting addiction is to take it "one step at a time."