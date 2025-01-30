President Trump's comments on FAA diversity hiring spark outrage from Philadelphia disability advocate group

On Thursday morning, President Trump addressed the nation, expressing his condolences to the families of those killed in the deadly plane crash near Washington, D.C.

He also blamed the Federal Aviation Administration for the crash, pointing to the FAA's diversity, equity and inclusion hiring efforts during the Biden administration. He did so without presenting or citing any evidence.

The American Association of People with Disabilities calls the president's comments inappropriate, saying they push an anti-diversity agenda that will make America less safe. A Philadelphia advocacy group has similar concerns

Photos of people with disabilities celebrating joy and accomplishment line the wall of the Philadelphia advocacy group Vision For Equality.

"They need to be loved, respected and they need to be accepted," said Maureen Devaney, the co-executive director of Vision For Equality.

Devaney is working to support people with disabilities, including helping with employment.

"They're in all areas of society right now," Devaney said. "They do very high-tech jobs. A lot of our folks are very detail-oriented, they can do a job probably better than some other people. They're very dedicated."

Devaney was shocked when the president blamed the plane crash on the people the FAA hires.

"The FAA's website states they include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability, and dwarfism," Mr. Trump said in his address.

The president said people in those categories would be "qualified" for controller positions, even though the agency's statement does not say that.

"This is upsetting to me because we have a lot of people with all types of disabilities that can work and live in the community," Devaney said. "If you're in a wheelchair it doesn't prevent you from doing a great job."

She says the disability community is filled with people who have all kinds of strengths and abilities. Now she's worried the president's comments will marginalize them.

"It's very disturbing," she said. "We worked for years to get the stigma of people with disabilities out of the mainstream."

And for Devaney, it's personal. Her daughter Colleen, who died a year ago, had a disability.

"She did a lot in the community," Devaney said. "She had a really good life."

Something Devaney says everyone deserves.

Vision For Equality has a number of different community programs supporting people with disabilities.