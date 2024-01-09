President Joe Biden to visit Allentown area on Friday, White House says

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will visit the Allentown area on Friday to discuss America's economy, the White House said on Tuesday.

The White House said President Biden will discuss his "Bidenomics" and "Investing in America" agendas. More details about the visit will be released in the future, according to the White House.

The visit comes after Biden was in Montgomery County, about 20 miles from Valley Force, last week to discuss the fight for democracy one day before the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection in Washington D.C.

During the visit, Biden wasted no time going after his expected November rival, former President Donald Trump.

"Whether democracy is still America's sacred cause is what the 2024 election is all about," Biden said last week. "The choice is clear. Donald Trump's campaign is about him, not America, not you. Donald Trump's campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He's willing to sacrifice our democracy to put himself in power. Our campaign is different."

Pennsylvania was key for Biden during the 2020 election and CBS Philadelphia is keeping a close eye to see if that will happen again in the 2024 election in our top political stories to watch this year.