President Biden visits Philadelphia area on the heels of State of the Union address

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A day after delivering arguably the most important speech of his presidency, President Joe Biden ramped up his 2024 campaign, starting right here in the Delaware Valley.

The president visited Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County on Friday, as he worked to woo voters in a state that could decide whether or not he sees another four years in the White House.

Biden supporters filed into the small gym in Wallingford, ready to back the president in his first post-State of the Union campaign rally.

During his speech, Biden laid out his plans for a second term, vowing to protect reproductive rights, touting his record on the economy and calling for a ban on assault rifles. Despite only referring to his likely 2024 rival as "my predecessor" during his third State of the Union, Biden took direct aim at Donald Trump while in the Philadelphia area.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans are trying to take away our freedoms, that's not an exaggeration," Biden said.

But the presumptive Republican nominee has been also been talking, and taking aim at Biden's record.

"Joe Biden is on the run from his record and lying like crazy to try and escape accountability for the horrific devastation he and his party have created," Trump said on social media.

Battleground state Pennsylvania will be key to both candidates come November. A sweep of the five-county Philadelphia area helped push Biden over the top four years ago. But Biden may not be as popular this time around.

A February Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll showed Trump leading Biden by six points in the state. But Biden says his message remains the same.

"One, to restore the soul of America. Two, to rebuild the middle class so we can build again and everyone have a fair chance. And three, unite the country. Those are still my goals."

Biden heads to Georgia for another campaign on Saturday, where he and Trump are set to hold dueling events.