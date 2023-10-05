Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday's $1.2 billion jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are you feeling lucky? It's time to check those Powerball tickets.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.2 billion after nobody matched all six numbers in Monday's drawing.

Here are the numbers for Wednesday night's drawing: 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the Powerball is 1.

The $1.2 billion jackpot is the third largest in the game's history. If there's no winner, the next drawing will happen on Saturday.

The winning numbers from Monday were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and a Powerball of 5.

Tickets cost $2 each with the option to add a power play for an additional $1 for a chance to increase any prize money won.

Jackpot winners have the option of receiving a lump sum payment or having their winnings doled out in installments over a period of 30 years. If a single ticket were to match all six balls drawn on Wednesday, a winner who chose the lump sum option would take home an estimated $551.7 million before taxes, according to Powerball.