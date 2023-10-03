Winning Powerball numbers for Monday's estimated $1.04 billion jackpot

Residents across the Delaware Valley hope to win the Powerball jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to check those Powerball tickets.

An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot is up for grabs on Monday night, the fourth-largest ever in the game's history.

Here are the winning numbers: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball is 5.

If there's no winner on Monday, the next drawing will be on Wednesday. Powerball drawings also happen on Saturday nights.

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday were 19, 30, 37, 44 and 46, with a red Powerball number of 22, according to the game.

The Powerball jackpot has grown because nobody has matched all five white balls and the Powerball since July 19.

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, in Schuylkill County on Saturday.

Other winning tickets were sold in Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana and North Carolina.