Here's the winning Powerball numbers for the $1.6 billion jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You could become a billionaire on Saturday night. The Powerball jackpot is going to be an estimated $1.6 billion -- the largest lottery prize ever!

That jackpot packed convenience stores across Philadelphia with players trying their luck.

Here are the winning numbers: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball is 20.