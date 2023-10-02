Watch CBS News
$1M Powerball winning ticket sold at Schuylkill County retailer

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., (CBS)  -- Someone in Pottsville, Pa. is feeling lucky on Monday! A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Pottsville Provision Company at 415 North 7th St. in Pottsville.   

The winning Powerball ticket -- from the Saturday, Sept. 30 drawing -- matched all five of the lottery numbers drawn: 19-30-37-44-46.

The Pottsville Provision Company will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket!

The winner has not been identified yet, but CBS Philadelphia congratulates the lucky person!

October 2, 2023

