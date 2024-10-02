Philadelphia region could see shortage of toys if port strike continues, trade group says

If the port strike continues, the Philadelphia region could see a toy shortage

Families in the Philadelphia region could see a shortage of some toys, and increased prices, if the longshoremen strike continues, according to the trade group representing toy manufacturers.

Greg Ahearn, CEO of The Toy Association, said manufacturers are already working on contingency plans to get around the strike.

"Moving shipments to West Coast ports from East Coast ports," Ahearn said. "Working to move up production schedules to bring products in earlier to get higher quantities into the U.S. earlier than ever to be able to make sure that shelves are stocked."

He said disruptions in supply, coupled with high demand, could lead to toy shortages, and, in turn, lead to higher prices.

Michelle Gillen-Doobrajh owns Tildie's Toy Box, which has locations in Philadelphia and Haddonfield.

She said she's not too concerned as many of the toys she ordered ahead of the holiday season are already en-route to her store.

"During the holidays, things are known to sell out no matter what even in the best-case scenario," Gillen-Doobrajh said. "To add on a port strike on top of that definitely makes things a little more challenging than we'd prefer."

She said if the strike continues, it could have an impact later in the holiday season.

"It definitely does bring a little bit of worry in terms of restocking on things that might've been popular late in the season," Gillen-Doobrajh said.