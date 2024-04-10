Thieves get away with pallets of pork from truck parked in Philadelphia near site of salmon heist

Multiple pallets of pork stolen in another Northeast Philadelphia truck heist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It happened again - another heist involving stolen food from a tractor-trailer in Northeast Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia was on the scene early Wednesday morning as police were called to Norcom Road, right off Roosevelt Boulevard.

A truck driver told police he was sleeping in his cab when he felt the truck shaking.

It turns out someone was stealing two pallets of pork from the back of the truck.

Police tell us the suspect got away in a Lexus.

The truck driver says he was taking a nap until a nearby business opened up and he could make his delivery.

If this sounds familiar, that's because less than a month ago, on March 14, someone stole several boxes of salmon, cod, and bourbon from a parked truck in that same area.

That thief got away, after ramming a police car.