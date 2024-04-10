Watch CBS News
Thieves get away with pallets of pork from truck parked in Philadelphia near site of salmon heist

By Fletcher Rumbaugh, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Multiple pallets of pork stolen in another Northeast Philadelphia truck heist
Multiple pallets of pork stolen in another Northeast Philadelphia truck heist 00:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It happened again - another heist involving stolen food from a tractor-trailer in Northeast Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia was on the scene early Wednesday morning as police were called to Norcom Road, right off Roosevelt Boulevard.

A truck driver told police he was sleeping in his cab when he felt the truck shaking.

pork-theft-from-truck-northeast-philadelphia.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

It turns out someone was stealing two pallets of pork from the back of the truck.

Police tell us the suspect got away in a Lexus.

The truck driver says he was taking a nap until a nearby business opened up and he could make his delivery.

If this sounds familiar, that's because less than a month ago, on March 14, someone stole several boxes of salmon, cod, and bourbon from a parked truck in that same area.

That thief got away, after ramming a police car.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 10:33 AM EDT

