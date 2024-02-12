Porch pirate theft now a felony in certain cases in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Pennsylvania, stealing packages from someone's front door could now officially be considered a felony offense.

Lawmakers passed Senate Bill 527, which expands penalties for porch pirates, during last year's legislative session. The law was signed by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro back in December and officially went into effect on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

The new law creates stiffer penalties for repeat offenders and people who steal higher-value packages.

According to SB 527, porch piracy is considered a third-degree felony if the value of the stolen items exceeds $2,000, or the accused thief has two or more prior convictions for mail theft.

Penalties include up to seven years in prison if convicted.

The porch pirate legislation was one of many new laws that went into effect in 2024. In Pennsylvania, the legislature passed automatic voter registration, changes to dog licensing regulations and updated school bus safety rules.

To deter porch pirates from targeting your home, police recommend installing a security camera outside the front door, rescheduling deliveries if you're not going to be home, or using a tracking service to get notifications when your packages are scheduled to arrive.