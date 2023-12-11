South Jersey porch pirate arrested after eluding police, striking officer with car

Porch pirate allegedly hits officer with vehicle while eluding arrest in Gloucester Township: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Jersey porch pirate was taken into custody on Monday after she eluded police and struck a Gloucester Township police officer with her car.

Gloucester Township Police said in a release that suspected porch pirate Ebony Gomez was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service in Monroe Township after she eluded police during a traffic stop and struck and injured a police officer.

Police say the U.S Marshal Service handed Gomez, 31, over to GTPD, and later took her to Camden County Jail.

UPDATE- GTPD Media Release- Package Theft Suspect who Struck and Injured Police Officer with Vehicle Arrested 12-11-2023, details: https://t.co/A8xMMWJTZb pic.twitter.com/rXGaE0dsU6 — GloucesterTwpPolice (@GloTwpPolice) December 11, 2023

The 31-year-old was spotted on surveillance video stealing packages off multiple front porches in Gloucester Township in the beginning of December.

Upon further investigation into the video, officers discovered a white Dodge Journey approached several of the houses where packages had been delivered. A woman, now identified as Gomez, would get out of the Dodge, approach the house, steal the packages and leave the property.

Police said that when Gomez was confronted by a resident, she falsely claimed to be a delivery driver who made a mistake.

On Friday, Dec. 8, police found the Dodge driving on Jarvis Road in Sicklerville and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The car's license plate was listed as stolen.

Officials say Gomez was traveling with children in the car, who were not wearing seatbelts. Gomez fled police during this stop at a high rate of speed.

Police said a short time later, they found the Dodge parked on Parsons Court. Officers approached the car and commanded Gomez to stop. Gomez then fled the scene again. This time striking and injuring a Gloucester Township police officer with her car.

The officer struck by the vehicle was transported to Cooper Hospital and is said to be stable.

Officials charged Gomez with multiple counts of eluding, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault against law enforcement, and theft of movable property.

GTPD said Gomez is from Jacksonville, Florida.