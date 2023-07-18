Pools near me: City of Camden opens spray pools for summer

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Dive in! People in Camden have a new way to beat the heat this summer.

The city's two public pools and spray pools opened on Monday.

You can take a dip at the North Camden Community Center from Wednesdays through Sundays and the Isabel Miller Community Center from Fridays through Tuesdays.

Spray pools are open only during the summer, the city said. The pools are open from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Here's a list of the spray pools in Camden:

4th & Jasper Sts. – Liney Ditch Park

4th & Washington Sts. – Washington Street Park

7th & Clinton Sts. – Clinton Street Park

9th St. & Ferry Ave. – Elijah Perry Park

30th & Fremont Sts. – Alberta Woods Park

Park & Baird Blvd. – Farnham Park

6th & Erie Sts. – Pyne Poynt Park

28th & Mitchell Sts. – Ralph Williams Park

Morgan St. – Reverend Evers Park