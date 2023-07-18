Pools near me: City of Camden opens spray pools for summer
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Dive in! People in Camden have a new way to beat the heat this summer.
The city's two public pools and spray pools opened on Monday.
You can take a dip at the North Camden Community Center from Wednesdays through Sundays and the Isabel Miller Community Center from Fridays through Tuesdays.
RELATED: Here's a full list of open public pools in Philadelphia
Spray pools are open only during the summer, the city said. The pools are open from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Here's a list of the spray pools in Camden:
- 4th & Jasper Sts. – Liney Ditch Park
- 4th & Washington Sts. – Washington Street Park
- 7th & Clinton Sts. – Clinton Street Park
- 9th St. & Ferry Ave. – Elijah Perry Park
- 30th & Fremont Sts. – Alberta Woods Park
- Park & Baird Blvd. – Farnham Park
- 6th & Erie Sts. – Pyne Poynt Park
- 28th & Mitchell Sts. – Ralph Williams Park
- Morgan St. – Reverend Evers Park
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.