Pools near me: City of Camden opens spray pools for summer

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Dive in! People in Camden have a new way to beat the heat this summer.

The city's two public pools and spray pools opened on Monday.

You can take a dip at the North Camden Community Center from Wednesdays through Sundays and the Isabel Miller Community Center from Fridays through Tuesdays.

Spray pools are open only during the summer, the city said. The pools are open from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Here's a list of the spray pools in Camden:

  • 4th & Jasper Sts. – Liney Ditch Park
  • 4th & Washington Sts. – Washington Street Park
  • 7th & Clinton Sts. – Clinton Street Park
  • 9th St. & Ferry Ave. – Elijah Perry Park
  • 30th & Fremont Sts. – Alberta Woods Park
  • Park & Baird Blvd. – Farnham Park
  • 6th & Erie Sts. – Pyne Poynt Park
  • 28th & Mitchell Sts. – Ralph Williams Park
  • Morgan St.  – Reverend Evers Park
First published on July 18, 2023 / 8:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

