Police urging Haverford Township residents to stay on alert after string of robberies

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A crime spree in Delaware County is causing serious concerns. The search is on for suspects in connection with a string of bold robberies in Haverford Township.

Victims were targeted while walking along a busy street.

Thursday night a man was approached along County Line road near Ardmore Avenue.

"He reported that he showed a handgun, demanded his cash and keys and his phone, he didn't give his keys but he took his cash wallet and cell phone, and casually walked down the street," Chief John Viola said.

The following night, in a matter of six minutes, police say two people were approached separately near Nelson Place and County Line.

The first case Friday night -- a man is asked for his wallet and cell phone.

He told the robber he didn't have either, and says the man told him to walk away while pointing a gun at his back.

"She started screaming, he pushed her to the ground, grabbed her cell phone and then a white male came out of the bushes and they both ran away," Viola said.

The armed robber was described as wearing a black ski mask, standing 6 feet tall with a heavy build. Police say they're looking for a gray SUV they left the area in.

Bill Williams has lived on County Line Road for 20 years.

He says he now locks all his doors as a result of what happened the other night.

"I'm very surprised to hear it happened at gunpoint, very surprised," Williams said. "But that's our times."

"Seems now people just shoot for no reason at all and that's my concern," Viola said. "You know, we're telling people just give them what they want and don't fight because you could get seriously hurt."