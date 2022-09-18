Watch CBS News
Police investigating series of robberies in Haverford Township, Delaware County

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Haverford Township are warning people to be on alert. Detectives are investigating a series of robberies in the area of County Line Road, and one on Ardmore Avenue.

A total of three happened between Thursday and Friday night.

A woman was knocked to the ground in one confrontation.

Police say a gun was visible in two of the robberies.

If you have information, call Haverford police.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 8:57 PM

