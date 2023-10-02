Man believed to be person of interest in Lawncrest quadruple shooting dies after shot by police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed by police Monday in Mount Airy. The man is believed to be the person involved in a quadruple shooting inside a home in Lawncrest earlier in the morning that left three people dead, according to officials.

Philadelphia police responded to the 6100 block of Shelbourne Street around 5 a.m. after a woman called to report that she and three other people had been shot. When officers arrived, they found three people dead and the woman who reported the shooting was taken to Einstein Hospital with gunshot wounds to the face and hand, according to Police Chief Inspector Mark McCarrick.

McCarrick said investigators were looking for a person of interest -- a 21-year-old man -- who he said was familiar to the victims and was seen leaving the residence after the shooting.

Then, just before 7:50 a.m., police attempted to pull over a vehicle at E. Phil Ellena and Ross streets in connection with the person of interest. Police claim a man inside that vehicle then fired at least one round at officers. That's when officials said a Philadelphia police officer fired back, striking the man.

Police initially said the man had died, but a short time later corrected to say he was taken to Einstein Hospital in critical condition. He has since died, officials confirmed.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, according to police.

The officer who shot the man also suffered minor injuries to their hand from broken glass and is seeking treatment, officials added.

Police did not reveal the relationship of the person of interest to the victims.