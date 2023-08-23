Police evacuating neighborhood as 'active shooting situation' unfolds in Garfield; suspect shoots down police drones

For live updates on this breaking story, click here.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are on the scene of what they've described as an "active shooting situation" in Garfield.

According to public safety, the situation is unfolding in the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street.

Sources tell KDKA's Andy Sheehan that sheriff's deputies were on the scene to serve an eviction notice and when they approached the property, the occupant began to open fire and it turned into a gunfight.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers are beginning to evacuate people from the houses in the 4800 block of Broad St. They're asking if anyone is inside, please shelter in place, dial 9-1-1 and identify your address and location.

It's believed that "hundreds of rounds" were fired.

Pittsburgh Police SWAT is now taking over the scene and the investigation.

As SWAT took over, the suspect shot down two police drones.

The public is asked to avoid this area as it is being described as an "extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired."

It's not believed that any sheriff's deputies have been hit, but have been injured by broken glass.

"In the beginning, all we heard was the cops," witness Chris Wilkinson, who is visiting family in the area, said. "They were banging on the door where the shooting takes place. They were banging on it telling him they were there. And after a couple of minutes of them doing it, they started to kick down the door, but after a few tries they couldn't do it. Then, they got a sledgehammer and took down the door, and after that shots started to be fired. I've been really nervous and it's really sad what's happening. You think you can be safe here but you can't with what's happening."

It is unfolding near St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery and UPMC Children's Hospital.

The UPMC Children's Hospital posted an update on social media regarding this incident.

Pittsburgh Police are responding to a shooting incident approximately ½ mile from UPMC Children’s Hospital. The individual is accounted for and there is no direct threat to patients, staff, or visitors. Enhanced security is now present on campus and will continue through the day. — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) August 23, 2023

