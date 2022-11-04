Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. Eyewitness News was at the Wawa store on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road in the city's Torresdale section Friday morning.

Police tell us a 34-year-old man was shot following an argument inside the store.

The victim suffered a graze wound to his stomach.

Investigators are interviewing employees who were inside the store trying to get some additional information.