Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. Eyewitness News was at the Wawa store on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road in the city's Torresdale section Friday morning.
Police tell us a 34-year-old man was shot following an argument inside the store.
The victim suffered a graze wound to his stomach.
Investigators are interviewing employees who were inside the store trying to get some additional information.
