Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. Eyewitness News was at the Wawa store on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road in the city's Torresdale section Friday morning. 

Police tell us a 34-year-old man was shot following an argument inside the store. 

The victim suffered a graze wound to his stomach. 

Investigators are interviewing employees who were inside the store trying to get some additional information. 

First published on November 4, 2022 / 6:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

