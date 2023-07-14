Watch CBS News
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Kelly Drive deadly shooting

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified a suspect in the murder of a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed on Kelly Drive in June. 

An arrest warrant has been issued for Arbri Pajollari-Kreka.

Police say 30-year-old Kahalil Wilkes was found dead on the ground in a parking lot next to a Dodge Charger on June 24.

Police have not released a motive.

