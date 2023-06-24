Watch CBS News
Crime

Man dies after being shot multiple times near Kelly Drive: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: June 24, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: June 24, 2023 (AM) 02:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died after a shooting along Kelly Drive in North Philadelphia overnight, police say.

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead around 2:55 a.m. Saturday when police responded to 2200 Kelly Drive.

Police say the man was shot multiple times throughout his body.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons have been recovered.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 4:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.