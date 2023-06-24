Man dies after being shot multiple times near Kelly Drive: police

Digital Brief: June 24, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died after a shooting along Kelly Drive in North Philadelphia overnight, police say.

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead around 2:55 a.m. Saturday when police responded to 2200 Kelly Drive.

Police say the man was shot multiple times throughout his body.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons have been recovered.