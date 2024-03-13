Man killed in shooting in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood: police

Man shot and killed in Brewerytown section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Tuesday night in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.

Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a radio call of a shooting in the area of 30th and Jefferson streets, but found nothing at the scene. Officers were then flagged down to a scene just a few blocks away on the 2900 block of Oxford Street

As they arrived to the new location, officers found a 40-year-old man lying partially on the sidewalk bleeding from his head, police say.

Police then rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:18 p.m.

In their initial investigation, officers found three spent shell casings a few feet away from the man's body.

That likely indicates that the shooter or shooters were standing in very close proximity to the victim when shots were fired, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Crime scene detectives and investigators are asking for information from anyone in the area.

Police are also utilizing surveillance cameras from businesses and properties near the location.

There is no motive or description of the shooter or shooters at this time.