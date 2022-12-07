Watch CBS News
Crime

Police expected to name "The Boy in the Box" on Thursday

By Joe Holden, CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police expected to ID "The Boy in the Box" on Thursday
Police expected to ID "The Boy in the Box" on Thursday 01:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday, after 65 years, we may finally know the identity of Philadelphia's "Boy in the Box."

In February 1957, someone found the boy beaten and placed inside a bassinet box in the city's Fox Chase section.

CBS3's Joe Holden was the first to report last week that DNA profiling has now identified the child, who was four to six years old when he died.

But police have not yet publicly released his name. Sources tell CBS3 that the boy's family members are still in the area.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday and will be livestreamed on our streaming service, CBS News Philadelphia.

Joe Holden
joe-holden-web-headshot-620x349-2018-v1.jpg

Joe Holden came home to join the CBS3 Eyewitness News team as a general assignment reporter in May 2016. In August 2018, he became anchor of the weekend evening editions of CBS3 Eyewitness News and CW Philly.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 9:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.