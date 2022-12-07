Police expected to name "The Boy in the Box" on Thursday

Police expected to ID "The Boy in the Box" on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday, after 65 years, we may finally know the identity of Philadelphia's "Boy in the Box."

In February 1957, someone found the boy beaten and placed inside a bassinet box in the city's Fox Chase section.

CBS3's Joe Holden was the first to report last week that DNA profiling has now identified the child, who was four to six years old when he died.

But police have not yet publicly released his name. Sources tell CBS3 that the boy's family members are still in the area.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday and will be livestreamed on our streaming service, CBS News Philadelphia.