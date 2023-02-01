Police: Delco couple's murder not a random act of violence
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police now say the double homicide of a couple in Chester Heights, Delaware County is not considered a random act of violence.
Richard and Rita Zajko were found dead in their home on Highland Drive on Jan. 2.
Police say they have obtained new evidence in the case. The search for the killer is ongoing and police are encouraging anyone with information to call them.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.