Police: Delco couple's murder not a random act of violence

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police now say the double homicide of a couple in Chester Heights, Delaware County is not considered a random act of violence.

Richard and Rita Zajko were found dead in their home on Highland Drive on Jan. 2. 

Police say they have obtained new evidence in the case. The search for the killer is ongoing and police are encouraging anyone with information to call them.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 11:49 AM

