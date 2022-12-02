Watch CBS News
Police arrest man accused of stalking, robbing mom and son

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Cops ID man in beating, robbery of mom, son in Point Breeze
Cops ID man in beating, robbery of mom, son in Point Breeze 00:16

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man wanted for stalking, beating and robbing a mom and son in Point Breeze last month was arrested in Maryland, police say.

Lance Ryan was arrested in Baltimore and will face charges for the November 7 robbery at the Morris Market convenience store. Police deputy commissioner Frank Vanore tweeted out the update on Ryan.

Investigators believe Ryan entered the store, on the 1500 block of Morris Street, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it. 

Police say Ryan followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and disorienting another. Once they were hurt, the man took their valuables.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 9:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

