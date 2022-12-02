Police arrest man accused of stalking, robbing mom and son

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man wanted for stalking, beating and robbing a mom and son in Point Breeze last month was arrested in Maryland, police say.

FBI Violent Crime Task Force took Lance Ryan into custody in Baltimore MD this morning. He will return to Philadelphia to face charges in the 11/7 Robbery and assault in South Philly. More Details will follow. — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) December 2, 2022

Lance Ryan was arrested in Baltimore and will face charges for the November 7 robbery at the Morris Market convenience store. Police deputy commissioner Frank Vanore tweeted out the update on Ryan.

Investigators believe Ryan entered the store, on the 1500 block of Morris Street, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it.

Police say Ryan followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and disorienting another. Once they were hurt, the man took their valuables.