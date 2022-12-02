Police arrest man accused of stalking, robbing mom and son
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man wanted for stalking, beating and robbing a mom and son in Point Breeze last month was arrested in Maryland, police say.
Lance Ryan was arrested in Baltimore and will face charges for the November 7 robbery at the Morris Market convenience store. Police deputy commissioner Frank Vanore tweeted out the update on Ryan.
Investigators believe Ryan entered the store, on the 1500 block of Morris Street, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it.
Police say Ryan followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and disorienting another. Once they were hurt, the man took their valuables.
