3-year-old boy dead after struck by off-duty firefighter's car in Wilmington during memorial walk

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he was struck by an off-duty firefighter's car Sunday morning.

Wilmington police responded to the scene on the 500 block of Justison Street just before 10 a.m.

A group of off-duty Wilmington firefighters, along with family members and friends, had gathered for a walk in memory of three firefighters killed in the line of duty in Canby Park on Sept. 24, 2016.

As people were getting ready for the memorial walk, one of the off-duty firefighters was attempting to park his car before going to the memorial.

Wilmington Fire Chief John Looney said another firefighter's 3-year-old son was struck by the off-duty firefighter who was attempting to park his car.

The child was taken to Wilmington Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the off-duty firefighter involved in the crash remained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing under the WPD Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Corporal Keith Johnson at (302) 571-4415.